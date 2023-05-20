As it turns out, Oregon didn't have to decide between its top two quarterback targets. The Ducks now have them both. Four-star recruit Michael Van Buren announced his commitment to the Pac-12 program Saturday afternoon giving Dan Lanning's team one of its top priority recruits in the cycle.

Van Buren has made multiple visits to Eugene and ultimately picked Oregon over staying closer to home at Maryland or Penn State. He previously trimmed his list down to those three schools and moved up his commitment date before arriving at his decision.

The 5-foot-11 signal caller from St. Frances Academy emerged as a priority target for the Ducks early in the process, but eventually Arizona-based quarterback Luke Moga joined that same conversation. Like Van Buren, Moga moved up his commitment date and picked the Ducks on April 28.

Now, both players will be headed to Oregon as key members of the 2024 class.

Ultimately, being able to trek across the country to see Eugene in person helped push things over the top in favor of the Ducks for Van Buren.

"The big highlights of the trip up there were seeing the spring game, the game day atmosphere, and building on my relationships with the coaching staff," he previously told Rivals. "It was important for me to get down there a couple times and feel the vibe."

Van Buren, who is now the top-rated member of Oregon's 2024 class, accounted for 20 total touchdowns in the 2022 season with 18 of those scores coming through the air. He finished his junior season with just over 1,700 yards passing giving new offensive coordinator Will Stein another big arm to run his offense with the Ducks.

The new Oregon quarterback commit ranks sixth among all pro-style quarterbacks and is the No. 2-rated player in Maryland for 2024. No. 4 on that list is another St. Frances player who will be making the move across the country.

Four-star cornerback Ify Obidegwu committed to Oregon just two weeks ago, and now his current teammate has decided to remain playing alongside him with the Ducks.

Lanning's team now has 12 commitments in the 2024 class, which ranks first in the Pac-12 and inside the top 10 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings.