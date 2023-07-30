It's not uncommon for Oregon to land commitments following their annual Saturday Night Live event at Autzen Stadium. Saturday night, the Ducks struck big with their first pledge after the event with top-50 2025 receiver Adrian Wilson announcing his commitment to the Pac-12 school.

Wilson's decision to join the Ducks' 2025 class comes just over a month after he gave in-state program TCU his initial commitment. The 6-foot-2 pass catcher from Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas has gained plenty of attention from college programs this offseason.

In the process, he has earned a spot as the No. 50-ranked recruit in the Rivals rankings for 2025 making him the highest-rated commitment for the Ducks in what is now a three-man class.

Wilson joins fellow receiver Dallas Wilson (Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech) and Florida-based offensive lineman Sandman Thompson as the first members of the 2025 class for Oregon.

The newest Ducks commitment has added offers from across the country up to this point with schools such as Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Utah, Baylor, Louisville and Ole Miss all being part of that group.

He visited TCU earlier this week in addition to visits Ohio State, Texas, Baylor, SMU and Houston taking place earlier this offseason.

Wilson has shot up the rankings in recent months after putting together several impressive performances this spring coming away from his sophomore season.

"Adrian Wilson is a big-play receiver that has demonstrated his talent on Friday nights and in 7-on-7 settings," Rivals national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson wrote last month. "He gets open down the field and consistently creates opportunities for the offense to make explosive plays in the passing game.

"Wilson posted eight touchdowns and more than 500 yards receiving during his sophomore campaign. He averaged nearly 20 yards per reception and was a threat to find the end zone each time that the ball found its way into his hands. ... The four-star pass catcher wins contested catch situations [and] stretches the field vertically."

In the early stages of the cycle, Oregon has already established itself as the fourth-ranked class in the Rivals 2025 team recruiting rankings with the addition of Wilson on Saturday.