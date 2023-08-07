Oregon had been considered one of the leaders for four-star California cornerback Dakoda Fields for most of his recruitment, so when he decided to commit to USC back in June after a visit it came as somewhat of a surprise. The Rivals250 member, however, kept his options open and eventually made an unofficial visit to Eugene for Saturday Night Lights before flipping his commitment in favor of the Ducks on Monday.

Fields becomes the 22nd member of the class and helps Dan Lanning's program continue its impressive haul for 2024.

The newest Oregon pledge follows in the footsteps of one of his former teammates after the Ducks were able to beat out USC for a commitment from Rivals100 cornerback Rodrick Pleasant as a member of the 2023 class earlier in the year.

Their school, Serra High School in Gardena, California, has long been a school the local Trojans have had remarkable success recruiting. However, as of late, the tide has started to turn and the Ducks have been at the forefront of that shift.

Earlier in the process, Fields may have hinted at what was to come despite his pledge to the Trojans.

“I just want something new,” Fields previously told Rivals. "I’m tired of being in California. I know a lot of people who don’t live here want to come here but if you live here you probably want to go out.”

He will now be just one of the latest prospects to make the move from Southern California to Eugene, and many of them are highly-rated prospects including Rivals100 linebacker Dylan Williams, Rivals100 receiver Jordan Anderson, four-star receiver Dillon Gresham and four-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi.

The Ducks continue to have the top class in Pac-12 as they sit at No. 7 overall in the Rivals team recruiting rankings list.

Fields is the second Rivals250 cornerback to join the Ducks for 2024 alongside Baltimore-based recruit Ify Obidegwu (No. 169). Oregon also holds a commitment from four-star safety Aaron Flowers.