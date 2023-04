It didn't take long for Oregon to convince four-star defensive tackle Tionne Gray to flip his commitment. The St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central prospect announced his decision to commit to the Ducks on Thursday bringing an end to his prior pledge to the in-state Tiger that lasted just under a month.

The Ducks hosted Gray for a visit last weekend prompting his decision to flip his commitment giving Oregon its fifth Rivals250 member in the 2024 class. Dan Lanning's program now ranks sixth in the Rivals team recruiting rankings after Gray's decision, and he is the sixth four-star prospect to join the class so far.

After a quiet couple months, the Ducks have gained momentum heading into their spring game with three commitments over the last week. Four-star defensive back Aaron Flowers (Forney, Texas) committed to Oregon last week and high three-star offensive lineman Trent Ferguson gave the program his pledge Wednesday morning.

Gray is the first defensive lineman to join Oregon's 2024 class with the Ducks coming off an impressive haul in the previous recruiting cycle at the position.