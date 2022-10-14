Last week it was two-star offensive guard Bryce Boulton from Palm Desert, Calif., and on Friday night 6-foot-5, 280-pound tackle Lipe Moala from national powerhouse Mater Dei HS in Santa Ana, Calif., announced his Ducks commitment.

Oregon didn't have a 2023 offensive line commit until last week, as crazy as that sounds given the Ducks' recent history of recruiting in the trenches, but all of a sudden they have two linemen pledged.

Yes, the Ducks are putting some faith in a couple of prospects the recruiting services haven't spotlighted, but that's part of recruiting sometimes.

Moala brings the experience of playing for Mater Dei, the No. 1-ranked high school football program in the USA TODAY Super 25 national rankings.

He also had offers from Utah, Washington, Kansas and Louisville and had taken a visit to Eugene at the start of this month.

“Moala has really emerged this season and is a massive offensive lineman who can play anywhere," Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. "He will have a ranking as soon as possible but so far this season he’s been excellent, keeping QB Elijah Brown untouched and dominating with his size and brute strength. Boulton is a little more of an unknown playing out in Palm Desert and really taking it upon himself to send his highlight tape across the country to get noticed. Oregon loved what they saw, offered him and Boulton jumped on it. We will need to review his entire season film in a few weeks to get a much better feel on his ranking.”

Here are Moala's highlights below.

