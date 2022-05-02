QUAAAACK: Oregon lands commitment from Bay Area receiver Jurrion Dickey

Oregon has added another Rivals250 recruit to its 2023 class.

The latest big name to join the Ducks since Dan Lanning took over the program is California receiver Jurrion Dickey, who announced his college choice Monday evening. The four-star prospect from Valley Christian in the Bay Area ultimately picked Oregon over a final group of Washington, USC, UCLA and Penn State.

Dickey has been a priority for the new Oregon coaches since early in the cycle, and he was able to get out on campus for multiple visits before making his decision. Like so many other recruits who make commitments, there was something that just felt right about Eugene for the 6-foot-2 receiver.

“I ended up loving it up there," Dickey said. "My brothers they went on all my visits with me, and they loved it up there, too.”

Dickey’s future receivers coach, Junior Adams, is also from the Bay Area giving the Ducks a built-in connection to the four-star prospect. The relationships that Dickey was able to build with Oregon’s coaches helped solidify his decision and proved to be a big part of the overall process for the 2023 recruit.

“The new coaching staff is different,” he said. “A lot of them are from the Bay Area, so they know different things and know how to get at me in certain, different ways.”

Adams has been on a roll since stepping in with the Ducks after previously serving in a similar position at Washington. It didn’t take long for the new Oregon receivers coach to make his mark landing a commitment from Lake Oswego pass-catcher Justius Lowe in January. He followed that up last month with pledge from four-star Rivals100 receiver Kyler Kasper, who reclassified to join the 2022 class.

Dickey is the latest win on the recruiting trail for Adams, and the four-star prospect likes his fit with the Ducks’ offense and believes his decision will help spark others to join him in Eugene.

“They see me with how versatile I am because I can do everything on the field no matter what it is,” he said. “My thing is that I’m a big game changer. When I come people tend to follow, and I make a big impact within the field and off the field.”