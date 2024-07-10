Oregon is riding a wave of recruiting momentum like no other program at the moment with four four-star and two five-star commits in the last two weeks.

On Wednesday, it was four-star offensive guard Alai Kalaniuvalu, out of Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas, making his Ducks commitment announcement.

He took official visits to USC, Utah and Michigan before wrapping up with Oregon last month, and the Ducks were able to close the deal with the highly-coveted interior lineman who ranks as the No. 4 OG and No. 129 overall national prospect.

Oregon, meanwhile, is third in the Rivals recruiting rankings with its 16 commits, trailing only Ohio State and Alabama.

"The culture of the team, you already know they got something going on," Kalaniuvalu told Duck Sports Authority last month. "They had a really successful season this past season, just really putting Oregon back on the chart. And just hanging out with the players and coach [A'lique] Terry, I was able to just understand their work ethic and understand where I could fit into the Oregon program."