Oregon landed one of its top targets remaining on the board for the 2024 class Saturday as four-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland announced his commitment to the Ducks over a final group that also included Georgia and Miami.

Dan Lanning recently made a stop in Southern California during Oregon's bye week helping the program make a final push and earn Breland's pledge over the favorite Bulldogs.

Breland is now the 25th commitment for Lanning's program in the class, and gives the Ducks one of their most coveted targets.

Oregon has been in pursuit of Breland since Lanning and the new staff arrived in Eugene, and that relationship has continued to build over that time.

“You have to love Oregon," Breland recently told Rivals. "I know I don’t want to stay in California so that’s the closest school. It’s the best school close to me out of California. Dan Lanning is turning over the program. They’re doing big things right now. It’s great to keep watching them go. That caught my attention as well. The Pac-12 kind of collapsed so I love Oregon."

Lanning's past success coaching defense with the Bulldogs plus the continued success of the defensive front under Tony Tuioti in Eugene certainly helped play a part in Breland ultimately deciding that Oregon should be his next home.

"The fact that it’s so close and the coaching staff up there," he said. "Dan Lanning, coach Tosh (Lupoi), coach Tony (Tuioti), even the recruiting director coach Marshall (Malchow), I love everybody up there. I know a lot of the guys, Mase Funa graduated from (Mater Dei), Kris Hutson and I are tight, I know a lot of players at Oregon.”

Oregon's ties to Mater Dei High School where Breland is a standout senior, have remained strong under Lanning. Breland is the second commitment from the school for 2024 joining receiver Jack Ressler.

Overall, the Ducks hold commitments from nine prospects from California now with Breland's pledge and sit at No. 8 overall in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.