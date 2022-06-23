QUAAACK: 2023 DB Collin Gill commits to Oregon

Oregon is at it again. A day after adding a four-star prospect to the secondary, the Ducks have landed another defensive back for the 2023 class on Thursday after Washington, D.C.-based cornerback recruit Collin Gill announced his decision.

The 6-foot prospect from St. John’s College High School picked Oregon over a final group that included Michigan, Washington, Maryland and Kansas State.

The Ducks only offered Gill this month, but he quickly moved to take an unofficial visit with the program last weekend eventually sealing his decision. Gill’s recruitment has started to pick up again in recent weeks.

He battled an ankle injury throughout his junior season that held him back from reaching a new level in his recruitment after an initial wave of early offers. Schools began to have second thoughts about offering him, but eventually he started to see more success on the recruiting trail.

Gill admits that Oregon was his childhood dream school and he remembers watching the Ducks on TV growing up, so when an offer from the program became a reality it changed a lot about his recruitment.

“It was really hard the last few months for me and my family trying to figure out where to commit and if I was able to commit anywhere,” he said. “So, definitely put me at east these past couple weeks.”