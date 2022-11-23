"I think it really started with me building a relationship with coach [Adrian] Klemm," Wilson said of what ultimately led to his decision to pick the Ducks. "That was a big part of my commitment, definitely. Me getting out there made it 10 times better. Actually seeing the school, the facilities and what they're actually about as a program. That definitely made me want to go out there for sure."

The 6-foot-5 tackle recruit is the sixth offensive lineman to commit to the Ducks since the beginning of October and the fifth to join the 2023 class. Earlier in the week, Oregon landed a commitment from 2024 offensive lineman Fox Crader .

Coaching changes tend to throw recruiting into a spin late in the year, and for three-star Lakeland, Florida offensive line recruit Gernorris Wilson the coaching carousal certainly made an impact on his future. A month ago, the 2023 prospect had been committed to Auburn. Wednesday, he announced his pledge to Oregon after taking a visit to see the Ducks in person.

While it seems like the process between Wilson and Oregon came together quickly, the relationship actually goes back several month to when the coaching staff led by Dan Lanning first arrived in Eugene.

Wilson was one of the first 2023 recruits offered by the Ducks early in the year, but when he backed away from his pledge to the Tigers it opened the door for Klemm and the staff to make another run at the Florida native.

Wilson then made a visit to Oregon over the weekend for to see everything in person including having an opportunity to watch the Ducks in action against Utah.

Since first adding his offer from Oregon, Klemm has gone on to produce one of the top offensive lines in the country in his first season sparking the string of fall commitments up front.

The Ducks now have the 12th-ranked class overall in the 2023 Rivals team recruiting rankings and remain in play for top-rated offensive linemen in the class including five-star tackle and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor and Rivals250 tackle Spencer Fano.

Oregon currently has the No. 1-ranked class in the Pac-12 according to Rivals.

Wilson plans to graduate from Lakeland High School in December and join Oregon as a midyear enrollee to begin 2023.