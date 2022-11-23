PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Coaching changes tend to throw recruiting into a spin late in the year, and for three-star Lakeland, Florida offensive line recruit Gernorris Wilson the coaching carousal certainly made an impact on his future. A month ago, the 2023 prospect had been committed to Auburn. Wednesday, he announced his pledge to Oregon after taking a visit to see the Ducks in person.
The 6-foot-5 tackle recruit is the sixth offensive lineman to commit to the Ducks since the beginning of October and the fifth to join the 2023 class. Earlier in the week, Oregon landed a commitment from 2024 offensive lineman Fox Crader.
"I think it really started with me building a relationship with coach [Adrian] Klemm," Wilson said of what ultimately led to his decision to pick the Ducks. "That was a big part of my commitment, definitely. Me getting out there made it 10 times better. Actually seeing the school, the facilities and what they're actually about as a program. That definitely made me want to go out there for sure."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While it seems like the process between Wilson and Oregon came together quickly, the relationship actually goes back several month to when the coaching staff led by Dan Lanning first arrived in Eugene.
Wilson was one of the first 2023 recruits offered by the Ducks early in the year, but when he backed away from his pledge to the Tigers it opened the door for Klemm and the staff to make another run at the Florida native.
Wilson then made a visit to Oregon over the weekend for to see everything in person including having an opportunity to watch the Ducks in action against Utah.
Since first adding his offer from Oregon, Klemm has gone on to produce one of the top offensive lines in the country in his first season sparking the string of fall commitments up front.
The Ducks now have the 12th-ranked class overall in the 2023 Rivals team recruiting rankings and remain in play for top-rated offensive linemen in the class including five-star tackle and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor and Rivals250 tackle Spencer Fano.
Oregon currently has the No. 1-ranked class in the Pac-12 according to Rivals.
Wilson plans to graduate from Lakeland High School in December and join Oregon as a midyear enrollee to begin 2023.