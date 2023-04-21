In the age of the transfer portal sometimes all it takes is a big performance to get on a team's radar. Devan Cambridge had a stretch of three games when he averaged 15 points last season. Among that group was a 14-point performance for Arizona State against Oregon in Eugene. That showing was bookended by an 18-point performance against Washington and a 13-point game against Oregon State.

The 6-foot-6 forward will become a lot more familiar with both of those teams after announcing his decision to join the Ducks after a recent visit to Eugene.

Cambridge, a Nashville native, averaged 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in what would end up as his lone season with the Sun Devils. The senior figured to again be a factor for Bobby Hurley's team after making 35 starts over 36 games for ASU last season.

Instead, he will make the move to his third different school to wrap up his career at Oregon playing for Dana Altman.

Auburn, where Cambridge played the first three years of his career, came back into the picture as an option with Texas Tech and Clemson also being in play for the athletic forward.

Ultimately, he didn't wait long after taking a visit to Oregon to come to a decision giving Altman and the Ducks another versatile piece to the roster.

Cambridge could play on the perimeter or in the front court, and he showed an ability to hit shots from the perimeter and play around the rim last season. His high-flying ability was also often on display in Tempe last season.

Experience will come along with Cambridge to Eugene as he has played in 127 games throughout his four-year career and made 68 starts. He is coming off his best season and will give Oregon some veteran leadership with a group that will welcome several new pieces this fall.

Cambridge is the second transfer addition of the day for the Ducks after Georgia guard Kario Oquendo announced his decision earlier in the day Friday. Overall, Altman's staff has added three players this spring including Florida SouthWestern State wing Jadrian Tracey.

The Ducks also signed a strong recruiting class in the fall featuring three top-40 prospects led by five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. and in-state point guard Jackson Shelstad plus athletic in-state wing Mookie Cook.

Cambridge will have one season of eligibility left with the Ducks.