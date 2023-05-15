Oregon continues to build its roster for the upcoming season, and the Ducks added their second transfer piece of the day Monday after Colorado cornerback Nikko Reed announced his commitment to the Ducks after a visit. The second-year defensive back from Oakland checks in as a three-star transfer and the 377th-rated player in the Rivals rankings.

Like East Carolina transfer offensive lineman Nishad Strother, who announced his commitment to the Ducks Monday morning, Reed will head to Oregon with plenty of experience under his belt.

Reed has played in 24 games and made 13 starts over two seasons in Boulder, and he has collected 42 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, 2 tackles for loss and a sack in his career. He also impacted special teams in Boulder with one of his touchdowns coming on a returned kickoff.