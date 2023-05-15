QUAAACK: Colorado transfer DB Nikko Reed announces Oregon commitment
Oregon continues to build its roster for the upcoming season, and the Ducks added their second transfer piece of the day Monday after Colorado cornerback Nikko Reed announced his commitment to the Ducks after a visit. The second-year defensive back from Oakland checks in as a three-star transfer and the 377th-rated player in the Rivals rankings.
Like East Carolina transfer offensive lineman Nishad Strother, who announced his commitment to the Ducks Monday morning, Reed will head to Oregon with plenty of experience under his belt.
Reed has played in 24 games and made 13 starts over two seasons in Boulder, and he has collected 42 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, 2 tackles for loss and a sack in his career. He also impacted special teams in Boulder with one of his touchdowns coming on a returned kickoff.
The move from Colorado to Oregon will allow Reed to reunite with the coach that brought him to the Buffaloes, Demetrice Martin. The Ducks cornerbacks coach made the move last year when Dan Lanning was hired as head coach in Eugene, and he has already had plenty of success recruiting and building up the cornerback position at Oregon in that short amount of time.
One of his early success stories with the Ducks has been Christian Gonzalez, who followed Martin to Oregon last year after beginning his career at Colorado. Gonzalez became a first-team All-Pac-12 player last season and was selected 17th overall in last month's NFL draft.
Reed is the second transfer cornerback the Ducks have added joining Alabama's Khyree Jackson, and he is the fourth defensive back to make the move to Eugene this offseason with safeties Evan Williams (Fresno State) and Tysheem Johnson (Ole Miss) also being among the group.
The newest Oregon transfer has two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Ducks.