Offensive line has been one of the positions of need for Oregon this offseason, and new position coach A'lique Terry has been seeking out transfers to help bolster the group that was arguably the Ducks' best in 2022. Monday, the team added another piece to the puzzle with experienced East Carolina guard Nishad Strother announcing his pledge to Oregon after a weekend visit to Eugene.

Strother, who is ranked as a three-star transfer by Rivals, comes to the Ducks having made nearly three dozen appearances throughout his four-year career with the Pirates. Overall, the junior has started 30 games and played in 34 so far, and he has two seasons of remaining eligibility.

The Havelock, North Carolina native checks in at 6-foot-3 and 326 pounds giving the Ducks another piece to plug in up front in the upcoming season. Strother is the third offensive lineman to transfer to the Ducks this offseason joining Junior Angilau (Texas) and Ajani Cornelius (Rhode Island)

The Ducks have now added 13 scholarship transfers this offseason.

Strother entered the transfer portal in late April and it was not long after that when the the Ducks became a part of the picture gaining traction as a likely landing spot.

He finished the 2022 season having played in 13 games, and was awarded a 73.9 overall by PFF for his work. The service gave him a grade of 77.9 for his abilities in the running game last season.

The Ducks are now hovering around the 85-man scholarship limit with the addition of Strother.