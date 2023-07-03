Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Washington, D.C.- St. John's College High running back Da'Jaun Riggs said it was difficult to call coaches he has spent years getting to know and tell them that he was not coming to their school. However, he understood that only one program could earn his commitment, and ultimately he decided that a move across the country is in order.
The high three-star prospect announced his commitment to Oregon on Monday giving the Ducks their latest 2024 addition from the DMV. Riggs previously took an unofficial visit to Eugene opening his eyes about the program, and his recent official visit to Oregon helped seal his pledge over a final group that included Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin.
"Being able to have a great connection between the coach, that was number one," Riggs said about what ultimately led him to the Ducks. "Second, was living conditions. Living conditions was a major part for me. Being in a place where I can be 24/7 and feeling comfortable no matter how far I am from home. I wanted to be able to feel like I can be there all the time no matter what's going on.
"And another reason is it's a place my parents feel comfortable with me being at. ... Seeing them happy was one of the main things that was important to me as well."