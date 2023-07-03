Washington, D.C.- St. John's College High running back Da'Jaun Riggs said it was difficult to call coaches he has spent years getting to know and tell them that he was not coming to their school. However, he understood that only one program could earn his commitment, and ultimately he decided that a move across the country is in order.

The high three-star prospect announced his commitment to Oregon on Monday giving the Ducks their latest 2024 addition from the DMV. Riggs previously took an unofficial visit to Eugene opening his eyes about the program, and his recent official visit to Oregon helped seal his pledge over a final group that included Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin.