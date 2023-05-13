Oregon landed another major piece to its retooled wide receiver room Saturday night as USC transfer Gary Bryant Jr. announced live on YouTube that he had picked the Ducks after also considering UCLA, Miami, Texas A&M and Arizona.

But as is the case with many players who enter the transfer portal these days, Bryant's decision wasn't just about his experiences and recruitment over the last few months but rather connections years in the making that helped convince him he was making the right choice in his second school.

For Bryant, it went back to the relationship he had built in high school with Ducks WRs coach Junior Adams, who would have been working at Washington at the time.

Gary Bryant Sr., the wide receiver's father, shared insight into his son's decision with Duck Sports Authority.