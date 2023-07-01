Oregon entered the day as the favorite to land Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville offensive lineman JacQawn McRoy, but that doesn't diminish the fact that the Ducks added another key piece up front. The high three-star prospect announced his commitment to Oregon on Saturday giving the program its first 2024 addition since the middle of June.

"First of all, it's my dream school since I was in eighth grade," McRoy said. "Then, really, the facilities helped separate it."

He picked the Ducks over a final group that included three SEC programs — Ole Miss, Kentucky and Arkansas.

McRoy took multiple visits to Eugene over the course of his recruitment including an official visit last month. His time building a relationship with offensive line coach A'lique Terry and the rest of the Oregon staff on his trips to the school helped him eventually arrive at a decision.

"Seeing him coach the players, it just feels like he's their big brother," McRoy said of his now future position coach. "He just got done playing, and he's like the senior in the group. They still respect him as a coach, but they still look at him like, 'I'm getting coached by an older guy.'

"Basically, it's like player-led, because he just got done playing."