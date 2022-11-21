QUAAACK: Oregon adds commitment from 2024 OL recruit Fox Crader
Offensive line recruiting once looked like it would be something to be concerned about for Oregon. Suddenly, that has changed and the Ducks have become a prime spot for offensive line prospects. Over the last several weeks, Adrian Klemm and the Oregon staff have added multiple commitments from offensive linemen.
The latest member of the group gave the program his pledge Monday as Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen High School standout lineman Caedmon "Fox" Crader gave the Ducks his commitment after his latest visit to Eugene.
Crader camped with the Ducks earlier in the year and has regularly been in attendance to watch the team during the first season with Dan Lanning leading the program. So, the 6-foot-6, 280-pound recruit picking Oregon doesn't come as a major shock, but it is another significant addition for the program early in the 2024 class.
The three-star recruit is likely to add more offers, and he has already garnered plenty of Power Five attention as a junior with schools such as Washington, Miami, USC, Oregon State and Washington State being some of the programs in the mix with offers at this stage.
Crader has taken an interesting path to becoming an Oregon commit. Originally from Texas, with family still in that state, the offensive line prospect eventually moved to the Pacific Northwest and only recently began playing football within the last few years.
“Just some of the coaches told me to play, so I did,” he previously said about how he ended up adding football to his career path.
Now, he has become a multi-year starter at the high school level and someone with a future playing the game at the Power Five level. Crader fits the what Klemm is looking for as the Ducks have prioritized athleticism at the offensive line positions.
The new Ducks commit plays on both sides of the ball and has played multiple positions as a high school player.
He is now the second commitment in the 2024 class for Oregon joining four-star in-state tight end AJ Pugliano from Medford.
Oregon's offensive line has become one of the best in the country this season, and it has helped spark the recent wave of commitments up front. Since the start of the season, the Ducks have added eight new commitments with five of them being offensive linemen.
Crader's commitment to the program now has Oregon sitting at 15th overall in the 2024 Rivals team recruiting rankings early in the class. The Ducks currently hold the 12th-ranked class for 2023.