Offensive line recruiting once looked like it would be something to be concerned about for Oregon. Suddenly, that has changed and the Ducks have become a prime spot for offensive line prospects. Over the last several weeks, Adrian Klemm and the Oregon staff have added multiple commitments from offensive linemen.

The latest member of the group gave the program his pledge Monday as Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen High School standout lineman Caedmon "Fox" Crader gave the Ducks his commitment after his latest visit to Eugene.

Crader camped with the Ducks earlier in the year and has regularly been in attendance to watch the team during the first season with Dan Lanning leading the program. So, the 6-foot-6, 280-pound recruit picking Oregon doesn't come as a major shock, but it is another significant addition for the program early in the 2024 class.

The three-star recruit is likely to add more offers, and he has already garnered plenty of Power Five attention as a junior with schools such as Washington, Miami, USC, Oregon State and Washington State being some of the programs in the mix with offers at this stage.