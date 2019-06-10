QUAAACK: Oregon lands DB
When Jared Greenfield visited Oregon for the Spring Game, there was a lot of chatter around that he might commit during or shortly after the visit. As the days went by it became apparent that two t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news