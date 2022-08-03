QUAAACK: Oregon picks up commitment from 2023 DL My'Keil Gardner

My’Keil Gardner did a good job of keeping his recruitment under wraps for the most part. He never quite led on which schools were in the best position, but his official visits in May and June helped tell the story. Oregon, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin and Cal all hosted him for visits but deciphering which program would eventually earn his commitment became a bit difficult.

However, Oregon remained consistent through the process and Wednesday the Ducks finally learned the news that the big defensive tackle from Arizona will be headed to Eugene.

Schools tend to battle it out for the final official visit for recruits they are pursuing, and Oregon was the last school to host Gardner on campus before his decision. That late-June trip to Eugene helped in eventually securing his pledge.

"The Oregon visit was great,” he previously told Duck Sports Authority. “Got to see everyone kind of be comfortable, as in coaches, and see personalities.”