QUAAACK: Oregon picks up commitment from 2023 safety Kodi DeCambra

Safety prospect Kodi DeCambra finally pulled the trigger on a commitment to a school that has had the most amount of buzz around his recruitment for several months. The Las Vegas-Bishop Gorman rising senior is headed to Oregon next year after announcing his pledge to the Ducks over a final group that included Washington, Oregon State, Colorado, Arizona and Hawaii.

A native of Hawaii, DeCambra recently took an official visit to his home-state school in addition to an official visit to Washington, but in the end the Ducks were able to earn his pledge after a strong push through the last several months.

New Oregon defensive backs coaches Matt Powledge and Demetrice Martin guided the recruitment for the Ducks, and DeCambra will add a versatile piece to the secondary for the team in the 2023 class.

DeCambra finished his junior season with 28 tackles and two interceptions.

The 6-foot safety is the second defensive back to join Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class joining four-star cornerback Cole Martin. He is the sixth member of the group overall for the Ducks, which now have the same amount of offensive and defensive commits.

DeCambra has continued to gain interest from schools across the country, and he picked up an offer from Stanford earlier this week. Mississippi State, Arizona State, Washington State and hometown UNLV are some of the other programs that have offered the new Oregon commit at this point in the process.

The Ducks offered the high three-star prospect in early February.