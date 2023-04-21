Oregon added to its roster Friday beating out the likes of Auburn, Nebraska and Utah for a commitment from Georgia guard Kario Oquendo.

Dana Altman's program quickly became involved with the 6-foot-4 junior after he entered the transfer portal last month and eventually was able to get him on campus for a visit.

The Titusville, Florida native ultimately narrowed his choices down to the Ducks and other three schools mentioned above before coming to a decision.

Oquendo began his career at Florida SouthWestern State before joining the Bulldogs for the 2021-22 season. He went on to become Georgia's leading scorer in his first season after averaging 15.2 points.

He was second on the team in scoring last season with 12.7 points per game to go along with 2.6 rebounds.

Oquendo, who has two seasons of remaining eligibility, left high school early to begin his college career after forging his senior year at Astronaut High School.

He is the second offseason addition for the Ducks alongside junior college transfer Jadrian Tracey, who joins Oregon after also playing at Florida SouthWestern State.

Altman and his staff signed a star-studded class in the fall featuring three top-40 prospects led by five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. (No. 17) to go along with four-star point guard Jackson Shelstad (No. 28) and Portland native Mookie Cook (No. 36).

The Ducks currently have two remaining open scholarship spots on the roster for the upcoming season.