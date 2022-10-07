Oregon sat on 18 commitments in its 2023 class for a month, but Friday that came to an end when the Ducks added an important recruit to the group. Bryce Boulton has taken his time with the process after seeing interest from college programs pick up in the summer. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound offensive lineman camped with Oregon and built a strong relationship with Ducks offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, and that led to Boulton's decision to become the first recruit at his position to join the 2023 commitment list for the program.

"I would like to thank Mom, Dad, Greg, Trey, Grandma Jane and Grandma Connie for everything that you have helped me with in my life," he wrote in a message posted to social media Friday. "Thank you to all the coaches in my life that have pushed me and helped me through this whole process. Also, thank you to all the coaches that have recruited me and gave me great opportunities. I am excited and proud to say that I have found my new home!"

Boulton's recruitment was quiet in the early stages, but camp season in the spring and summer allowed him opportunities to perform in front of coaches from across the country and gain some more exposure. He caught the eye of Klemm and the Ducks decided to offer the Palm Desert, California standout lineman back in late June.

Colorado, Hawaii, and Northern Arizona joined in around that time with offers with Idaho being the first school to offer him earlier in the process. The University of San Diego offered him in July.