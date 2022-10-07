QUACK: Bryce Boulton becomes Oregon's first 2023 OL commit
Oregon sat on 18 commitments in its 2023 class for a month, but Friday that came to an end when the Ducks added an important recruit to the group. Bryce Boulton has taken his time with the process after seeing interest from college programs pick up in the summer. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound offensive lineman camped with Oregon and built a strong relationship with Ducks offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, and that led to Boulton's decision to become the first recruit at his position to join the 2023 commitment list for the program.
"I would like to thank Mom, Dad, Greg, Trey, Grandma Jane and Grandma Connie for everything that you have helped me with in my life," he wrote in a message posted to social media Friday. "Thank you to all the coaches in my life that have pushed me and helped me through this whole process. Also, thank you to all the coaches that have recruited me and gave me great opportunities. I am excited and proud to say that I have found my new home!"
Boulton's recruitment was quiet in the early stages, but camp season in the spring and summer allowed him opportunities to perform in front of coaches from across the country and gain some more exposure. He caught the eye of Klemm and the Ducks decided to offer the Palm Desert, California standout lineman back in late June.
Colorado, Hawaii, and Northern Arizona joined in around that time with offers with Idaho being the first school to offer him earlier in the process. The University of San Diego offered him in July.
Boulton made multiple visits to Eugene since his initial offer and camp with the Ducks, and it became clear that Oregon would be difficult for other programs to beat for his commitment.
It all ended Friday, and now the Ducks have some momentum up front along the offensive line in the 2023 class.
Klemm has helped Oregon put together an outstanding season along the offensive line, and it has been surprising to see the Ducks struggle to add targets at the various positions. Boulton's decision Friday could certainly spark other offensive line commitments this fall with Rivals100 offensive guard Iapani Laloulu and Rivals250 offensive tackle Spencer Fano being two of the linemen trending toward the Ducks this season after recent visits.
Oregon now has 19 commitments in the 2023 class with the addition of Boulton, and he is the third prospect to give the Ducks his pledge since the beginning of the season. Dan Lanning and his staff have focused on defense through the course of the current cycle with just six offensive prospects currently committed to the program. Three of those six, however, are rated as four-star recruits or higher by Rivals.
The Ducks currently hold the 14th-spot on the Rivals team recruiting rankings list.