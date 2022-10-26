The month of October has been a good one for Adrian Klemm and the Oregon coaching staff. After a slow start, the Ducks have charged forward this fall with offensive line recruiting and now have landed four recruits for the trenches in the span of just a few weeks.

Wednesday, Oregon added its biggest offensive lineman of the 2023 class as 6-foot-8, 300-pound offensive tackle George Silva gave the program his pledge. The sophomore at Fullerton College in Fullerton, California was offered by Klemm and the Ducks at the end of September.

In that time, Oregon has continued to win games and is now inside the top 10 after taking down previously undefeated UCLA on Saturday. The big left tackle is the third commitment of the week for the Ducks joining four-star 2023 offensive guard Iapani Laloulu and 2024 four-star tight end A.J. Pugliano, who both gave Oregon their commitments on Monday.

Klemm has guided Oregon to become arguably the most productive offensive line in college football this season with the Ducks leading all FBS teams in sacks allowed this year with one. No other team has allowed fewer than eight sacks this season.

That production has translated to a wave of commitments this month that started with California center Bryce Boulton announcing his decision on Oct. 7 followed closely by high three-star recruit Lipe Moala announcing his commitment to the Ducks a week later.

Like Boulton and Moala, Silva is from Southern California having played his high school football at La Habra High School in the Orange County area. He will have two seasons of eligibility with the Ducks.

Oregon now has 22 commitments in the 2023 class and ranks 11th overall in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.