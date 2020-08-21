DuckSportsAuthority - Ranking the Contenders: Ben Gregg

Ben Gregg may be out of the limelight compared to others near him in the Rivals150, but that doesn’t diminish his abilities. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound power forward brings loads of production and match-up issues to the floor, which is why some of the best along the West Coast have made him a priority. An ideal shot-maker out of the frontcourt that opens up driving lanes for his guards and makes it rather difficult to game plan against, Gregg has seen a number of suitors enter his recruitment. He has spoken very little about who is involved to date, but that doesn’t mean that a group of schools aren't in a great spot to land the four-star prospect, who will commit on Sept. 9. Below, we rank the contenders for his commitment.

OREGON

The Ducks have become tough to beat for in-state talent. While most of the talk this summer has centered around another Oregon product that brings comparable traits to the floor - Nathan Bittle - Gregg is also a heavily targeted prospect for Dana Altman and his staff. Gregg lives less than a two-hour drive from the Eugene campus, and Oregon is not expected to lose much from its frontcourt after the season. The Ducks will also enroll Isaac Johnson next fall after he completes his LDS mission. Regardless, when someone is as talented and as good of a fit for Altman’s offense as Gregg is, then he will be a priority.

ARIZONA

Arizona will lose Ira Lee after the season, and while the Wildcats have primarily gone the international route when it comes to constructing their future rosters, Sean Miller and his staff have gotten back to prioritizing the best along the West Coast, which includes Gregg. The Wildcats made the final lists for Nathan Bittle and Paolo Banchero and they are a program to watch in regards to DaRon Holmes, but Gregg is another player they could lure to campus. He fits Miller’s style of play to a tee because he can be used as a perimeter based four-man, and Gregg would have plenty of playmakers surrounding him next year if he were to pick the Wildcats. Arizona is definitely one to monitor with the four-star recruit.

VIRGINIA

Virginia will have a few spots to fill in the frontcourt after the season with the graduations of Jay Huff and Sam Hauser, and that would allow for someone in the mold of Gregg to step in and make an immediate impact. While distance could be a factor and things have become more regional in light of the ongoing pandemic, UVA has piqued Gregg’s interest to the point that the Cavaliers are a legitimate contender for his commitment. The fit between prospect and program is evident, and so is the need. Tony Bennett going back to his Pacific Northwest ties is also a factor, and that is just another reason why the Wahoos are one of the select few teams to beat for the four-star talent.

OREGON STATE