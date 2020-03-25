Five-star Bryce Foster recently slashed his top schools down to five -- LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Oregon. The spring and summer loomed large, potentially, for the nation's top-ranked guard to navigate through the contenders and inch closer and closer toward a decision. Foster was able to make two recent trips to Norman in January and again for the start of spring practice earlier this month. He also squeezed in visits to nearby Texas and Texas A&M. It's fair to call the Sooners, Longhorns and Aggies as the top contenders among his final group of teams, and he indicated that how each school recruits him in not only football but track looms large toward his decision. MORE: Do Sooners lead for Mario Williams? CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

1. Oklahoma

Are the Sooners the team that's trending for the five-star offensive guard? A strong case could be made for such and Foster recently made his way to Norman two times in as many months, including a trip for the start of spring football.

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has Foster's full attention with the number of NFL offensive linemen that have emerged from Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley worked closely with the track coaches to come up with a potential schedule for the two-sport standout. Those efforts have not gone unnoticed as the Sooners take a lot of momentum into this dead period.

2. Texas A&M

It's important to point out that Foster has a lot of familial ties to the Aggies. His mother attended Texas A&M and his older brother, Braden Meador, is a former player. That's led to no shortage of visits to College Station over the years as Foster has cultivated very strong relationships with the current Texas A&M coaches.

Jimbo Fisher has made a habit out of recruiting and landing some of the state's premier offensive linemen since he arrived at the school with Kenyon Green and Akinola Ogunbiyi as prime examples of Houston-based prospects who wound up in Aggieland despite a long list of suitors. The Aggies are hoping that trend continues with Foster.

3. Texas

Foster made it into Austin for a visit in January with Katy Taylor High School teammate Hayden Conner and Texas quarterback commitment Jalen Milroe in January. The Longhorns' staff is selling Foster on the future of the program and pointing to some of their signature victories and performances on-the-field under Tom Herman. They have also highlighted their success in track and field as well, which has Foster's attention. Texas cannot be counted of the race here, especially with added pushes from the likes of Conner along with Herman and offensive line coach Herb Hand.

4. Oregon

Oregon is certainly at a regional disadvantage when it comes to its pursuit of Foster, but the five-star was able to catch the Ducks season-opener in Dallas last fall and has one trip to Eugene already under his belt. Oregon's emphasis on being physical and featuring Penei Sewell as an Outland Trophy winner has certainly opened Foster's eyes in recent months -- not to mention the Ducks' success in track and field. While Oregon is not a quick drive from Houston, do not discount Mario Cristobal's push for the Texas five-star just yet.

