DuckSportsAuthority - Ranking the Contenders: Defensive end Cyrus Moss

1. OREGON

The top of the board for Moss is not completely clear, especially with USC and Oklahoma not included, so a surprise could be in store, but Oregon is going to be a major player in his recruitment until the end. The Ducks’ coaching staff has been aggressively going after Moss, and his versatility as both a defensive end and linebacker could be really beneficial in Oregon’s defensive scheme. There is also some feeling that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s development has caught Moss’ attention, so Oregon as a big-time Pac-12 contender could have a slight edge at the top.

2. NOTRE DAME

Moss fits the mold of many Notre Dame players, plus counting out defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and defensive line coach Mike Elston is usually foolish. There does not seem to be supreme confidence that the Irish can close this one, but Notre Dame is definitely high on the list. His position versatility could be really appealing and a visit to South Bend could propel the Irish to the top.

3. CLEMSON

This is one where a visit to Clemson could move the Tigers right to the top, although there is some skepticism whether the four-star is going to end up that far away from home. Time will tell, but Clemson is definitely in the running and Moss said recently the Tigers and the Irish had been particularly aggressive in setting up official visits with him. When Clemson offered in January, Moss was actually happy the coaching staff waited so long to offer and appreciated that they did their due diligence instead of just firing another offer his way. More than any program, a visit could move the Tigers higher on the list.

4. ARIZONA STATE

Comparing Moss to Anthony Barr makes a lot of sense, and if you believe that one then the Sun Devils could be interesting because ASU defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez came from the Minnesota Vikings, where Barr plays. There is a feeling that Arizona State has a legitimate shot at Moss if it can completely blow him away when he gets to campus, but also that beating the others could be a challenge as well.

5. FLORIDA