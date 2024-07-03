One of the biggest recruiting developments of the 2025 cycle is set to drop tomorrow as the top ranked wide receiver, Dakorien Moore, will announce his commitment Thursday, July 4, at 8 p.m. CT. The Duncanville (Texas) standout, and No. 4 overall prospect, is set to choose between Texas, LSU, Oregon, and Ohio State. With 24 hours to go before announcing his decision, Rivals ranks the contenders for the one-time LSU commitment.

1. Texas

Even when Moore was committed to LSU, there was always buzz that the Longhorns were going to the eventual winner of his recruitment. When Moore opened his recruitment, they were immediately seen as the top contender. There may have been some shifting back and forth among other contenders as he took his official visits, but Texas still seems to be the top option on the board. The offense that Steve Sarkisian has built in Austin and the future of the quarterback room all lend Sarkisian and the Texas program to luring the best wide receiver prospects in each recruiting cycle. One of the most intriguing aspects of Moore's recruitment also falls in the favor of Texas. Moore has several family members that live in and around the Austin area and his family has long been involved in his recruiting process, including nearly his entire family going on his recent official visit to Texas. As the Longhorns move to the SEC and appear to be set up for a long run of success in the top ranks of the sport, they look to be remain the favorite for Moore.

2. Oregon

Out of the four primary contenders, Oregon has seemingly been the program to gain the most steam in the previous months. Moore was just in Eugene two weeks ago for what was his final official visit. Just as Texas is trending upwards in the national scope of the college football, Oregon is side by side with them. Dan Lanning has turned the Ducks into a recruiting monster, especially among elite skill talent. The visit to Oregon in June was just the second time on campus, so the experience was a much needed one for Moore and his family. Moore's mother told Rivals the visit was crucial for Dakorien and their family to learn about the daily life of being at Oregon and everything in regards to life in Eugene. Like most in this race, Oregon can certainly compete in the NIL department as well as life after football and resources available. While Texas has had most the buzz, it has been said by many to not count out Oregon.

3. Ohio State

Ohio State will be in the mix for any wide receiver they wish to be. The program has a legitimate claim at being 'Wide Receiver U' in this generation, pumping out first round picks on a yearly basis. The primary reason for that, wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, got his crack at Moore in late May on an official visit. Being his first official, Moore and family said the Buckeyes "set the bar high". The academics plan Ohio State was able to put forward was also a key takeaway from the visit. While Ohio State may be considered a prime spot for a receiver talent such as Moore, they may not have been able to do enough in this race.

4. LSU