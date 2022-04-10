Ranking the Contenders: Four-star RB Richard Young

One of the nation's best took his 50-plus offers down to seven on Sunday putting an extra spring in the steps on the staffs at Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Florida. Now the race is on among the seven to land 2023 four-star Lehigh Acres (Fla.) tailback Richard Young.

Every team in the country would make space for Richard Young on their roster. Taking on 7A Florida teams for Lehigh High School, Young was that bullish power back covering 1,755 yards off 196 carries with 19 rushing scores in just 10 games. But based on scheme, players currently on the collegiate roster, and chatter along the recruiting trail, the contenders for Richard Young’s verbal commitment are ranked.

1. Florida

The Gators have a fantastic back coming in from Louisiana in Trevor Etienne out of the 2022 class. Pairing Young’s skills with Etienne’s would give the Gators a true dynamic duo. Under new head coach Billy Napier, the enthusiasm for Florida is at a fever pitch. The attention to detail and change in culture the Gators have experienced so far under Napier is noticeable, not only to recruits but to parents and former players. Young has visited Gainesville four times since last summer, twice with the new staff. Florida is the only in-state team on his list.

2. Georgia

The long list of standout tailbacks out of Athens speaks for itself. Georgia has a running back tradition that few can match. Winning a national championship in 2021 carries weight. Although neither topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark, Georgia split carries between Zamir White (856) and James Cook (728) keeping them fresh for the grueling haul in the postseason. Kirby Smart and company got Young on campus at the end of March, the interest in Georgia is real. Seeing Young wearing a Georgia Bulldogs shirt at the FBU Freshman All-American game in his hometown is hard to shake from memory.

3. Alabama

Any recruit choosing to sign with the Crimson Tide knows what to expect; Bama is a winning program that will always be in the discussion for a national championship with head coach Nick Saban on the sidelines. From a tailback’s perspective, Alabama produces and develops NFL talent. Brian Robinson is the latest 1,000-yard rusher out of Tuscaloosa looking to make his mark at the next level. The Tide only took one back in 2022, Texas’ Jamarion Miller. Early playing time and playing for a contender keeps Alabama in the discussion.

4. Ohio State

There is an underground movement in Florida among top players that could make the Buckeyes a big-big winner in this recruiting cycle. Ohio State landed three four-stars in the 2022 class out of Florida, defensive backs Ryan Turner and Kyre Stokes along with defensive end Kenyatta Jackson. The 2023 class already has athlete Cedrick Hawkins verbally attached. The chatter behind the scenes has three to four more Sunshine State talents leaning towards Columbus already. What four-star American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher does on Tuesday could influence Young’s decision.

5. Texas A&M

The late run the Aggies put together to close out the 2022 class pushing past both Georgia and Alabama was an eyeopener. Texas A&M is losing a lot of key players off their 8-4 team from last season but have a wealth of talent in the underclassmen ranks filling the roster. The 2021 cycle included four-star running backs Amari Daniels and LJ Johnson, and Le’Veon Moss was a November addition to the 2022 class. This backfield is deep and talented, what does that mean for 2023 and 2024 prospects wanting to get on the field early?

6. Oklahoma

The new coaching staff in Norman feels like a complete reset, yet the Sooners’ offense should remain explosive under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Lebby, an OU graduate, made a name for himself at UCF as an offensive coordinator and backed up his rise as one of the game’s best last season at Ole Miss. The Rebels produced the nation’s eighth best offense in 2021. Lebby steps out of Lane Kiffin’s shadow at Oklahoma, how prolific this offense is early on will help dictate the star power the Sooners can attract in the 2023 class.

7. Oregon

The meteoric rise of Dan Lanning will be under the proverbial microscope this fall at Oregon. The Ducks make their transition from a full four-year run with Mario Cristobal to Lanning, making a switch from an offensive minded leader to defensive minded. Gone is Joe Moorhead replaced by former Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham (2020-21). Could the old Florida ties help Dillingham and Lanning woo Young out of south Florida? Oregon is a top program, but distance is a factor taking players from across the country. Coach Cristobal pulled seven outside the Pac-12’s reach in 2021; can Lanning have the same effect?