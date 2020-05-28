DuckSportsAuthority - Ranking the Contenders: Nathaniel Wiggins

Ranking the Contenders: Nathaniel Wiggins
Nathaniel Wiggins is an athlete out of Atlanta Westlake with the ability to play on either side of the ball at the next level. He can make things happen on offense, but his home in the future is likely on defense. But will he be a cornerback or a safety? That could depend on where he ends up. He is a talent that can do many things between the lines.
On May 5, the Rivals250 athlete cut his list to eight programs. Wiggins said that could be the final eight schools for him, and on his list were Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC.
Tennessee was the only school Wiggins was able to visit before visits were shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March. At that time, he was in talks with Georgia, LSU and Oregon about visits in the spring. A decision is not likely until Wiggins can get out for more visits, but at the rate players are committing these days, anything is possible.
This decision could go a number of ways, and the list of schools in this race is still very fluid, but here are four we expect to stay in it for the foreseeable future.
MORE RANKING THE CONTENDERS: Geno VanDeMark | Jager Burton
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker
*****
*****
1. USC
Wiggins is pretty clear that he is leaning toward heading west at this time. He had Oregon on top a few months ago, then USC leaped over the Ducks to take over at No. 1 earlier this month. He really likes the Pac-12 schools and a key to the Trojans being the program everyone is chasing is Donte Williams. The defensive backs coach left Oregon for USC earlier this year, and that relationship is key in this recruiting race
*****
2. OREGON
The Oregon staff has done an excellent job of making Wiggins feel like a priority. Numerous coaches have been in contact with Wiggins and they have shown Wiggins the path to the field and how he can make an early impact. A visit to Eugene is expected, and that is a visit we will be tracking closely.
*****
3. TENNESSEE
Tennessee has been the talk of the spring in recruiting. Since April 10, the Vols have picked up 15 commitments. They now sit at 24 total, with some big targets still out there. Wiggins is one of those. He had a good visit to Knoxville earlier this year, he has been in contact with defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and the Vols are still on his list. Will he make it back up to Rocky Top? That is something we are keeping an eye on.
*****
4. GEORGIA
Georgia has been on and off Wiggins’ list the last couple months, but his recruitment is very fluid and the Bulldogs are still in communication with the in-state athlete. Georgia likes his length at cornerback and he was close to visiting Athens back in March. We expect Georgia to stay in contact with this four-star and to try and get him on campus once visits are allowed again.