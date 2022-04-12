He was never presented with a college scholarship. He didn’t play at a Power 5 school.

Still, Carlos Locklyn made the best of his walk-on opportunity at Tennessee-Chattanooga. He turned his standout collegiate career into a pro deal with the New York Giants.

His pro career, however, fell short and Locklyn left the sport that he had worked so hard to master. The Montgomery, Ala., native entered a life of a lawmaker. He worked as a police officer, a correctional officer and a government official.

He felt that he still had more to give to the Memphis community and the game of football, however. So he volunteered as a high school coach at Trezevant High School in 2009.

“I was a walk-on coach,” Locklyn said.

Twelve years later, he coaches with that same mentality, of someone who knows nothing is ever promised.

“I still approach this job every day with a walk-on mentality — nobody’s going to give you nothing,” Locklyn said after Oregon's Tuesday spring practice. “So I don’t give my guys anything. I still work like I’m the guy who was showing up at 6 every day, sleeping in my car, changing in the bathroom in the hopes of just getting a locker and another shirt.”