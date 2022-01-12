RB depth thinning as Trey Benson joins Sean Dollars in transfer portal

Oregon's backfield depth is thinning out by the day.

A day after fellow running back Sean Dollars entered the NCAA transfer portal, RB Trey Benson followed on Wednesday.

Dollars had gotten some action in 2019 and 2020, rushing 15 times for 128 yards, but he missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

Benson, meanwhile, got just 6 carries for 22 yards and a TD through his first two years at Oregon.

Dollars was the No. 2 all-purpose back and No. 74 overall national prospect in the 2019 class, out of Mater Dei HS in Southern California. Benson was a three-star RB from Greenville, Miss., in the 2020 class.

So where does that leave the Ducks' running back depth?

With a lot of questions ...

First are the pending decisions from veteran running backs Travis Dye (1,271 rushing yards, 16 TDs in 2021) and CJ Verdell (406-6), whether they choose to return for their final year of eligibility or pursue the NFL draft. They have until Feb. 4 to make a final decision.

If both leave, 2021 freshman Byron Cardwell would be Oregon's top returning RB after carrying the ball 61 times for 420 yards and 3 TDs as a true freshman, while Seven McGee rushed 14 times for 61 yards and 1 TD as a true freshman.