Four-star running back Jayden Limar recently made a swing through Arizona giving him the opportunity to visit one of the schools that’s in contention for his commitment. Now, he’s ready to make a decision having seen all the schools that make up his final group in person.

The Lake Stevens, Washington standout junior is down to four schools after announcing his top group this week. Oregon and Arizona remain as his option out west while Notre Dame and Michigan are the other schools still in the running for his pledge.

Limar previously had a list that featured programs such as Texas A&M, Miami and UCLA among others. His his group of options trimmed down, the Rivals250 recruit is set to announce his decision by the end of the month with a decision date set for May 26.

The 5-foot-11 prospect has put an emphasis on making an early decision, but he has also worked hard to not allow the process to become a burden. At this point the schools still in the mix have managed to separate themselves by how they’ve approached recruiting the four-star back, and being able to meet with the coaches in person and see the schools for himself has helped Limar generate his final list.

“One thing I’ve noticed, and I’ve talked to my little brother about this a lot lately, is that at the beginning it’s all fun,” he said about what he’s learned through the recruiting process. “You’re getting offers and everyone is telling you what you want to hear putting a bunch of stuff in front of you and telling you how amazing you are. Once you start to get more towards my stage, all the fun goes away because you have to actually start making some grown decisions.

“Deciding, ‘OK, I’m gonna stop talking to these people. I’m gonna do this or I’m gonna do that. I’m gonna go here, I’m gonna go there.’ ... I thought it was going to be great all the way up until I get to school, but I found out quickly that is not the case.”

Now Limar has a clear path toward making a decision, and his interactions with the coaches at the various schools still in the mix have helped inform him which programs deserve to be out front for him in the end.