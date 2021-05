RCS Los Angeles - WR vs DB 1-on-1s

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - The skill players were eager to go head to head, and didn't disappoint at the Rivals Camp - Los Angeles.

Prospects featured (but not limited to)

WR:

370 - CJ Williams (MVP)

133 - Jurrion Dickey

369 - Zacharyus Williams (also shown at DB)

382 - Shawn Miller

373 - Zachariah Branch

DB:

305 - Takhari Carr

307 - Justyn Rhett (MVP)

302 - TJ Hall

303 - Jordan Shaw

028 - Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins

331 - Sione Hala