Avantae Williams Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

*****

Bunkley-Shelton almost won wide receiver MVP at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp because he was open on nearly every play. He isn’t the biggest receiver but he is as fast in and out of his breaks as anybody in the country. When Bunkley-Shelton got to the top of his route defenders couldn’t figure out which way he was going to go before it was too late. USC is a major player for Bunkley-Shelton, but the Trojans will have to fend off other competitors.



*****

Marcus Fleming Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

This Miami commit can really fly. Fleming did a great job blowing by defensive backs at the Miami Rivals Camp and his length really helped quarterbacks get him the ball. At 5-foot-11, Fleming ran the 100 meters earlier this year in 10.43 seconds and it was pretty obvious at the camp - whether you knew his track times or not - that he had that kind of speed. Fleming committed to Miami last June, but a few schools aren’t giving up. Florida remains in touch with him.

*****

Kris Hutson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Hutson is a big-time talent out of California, but he’s not a physical specimen. The former USC commit gets by on speed and great hands. The wide receiver MVP from the Los Angeles Rivals Camp had no problem pulling away from defenders. Hutson also had outstanding burst off his plant foot, so defenders had a lot of trouble staying close to him out of his breaks. Huston’s recruitment is pretty open right now, but there is a chance he takes a trip to Oregon in the next couple weeks.

*****

Kelee Ringo Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Everybody saw Ringo win Fastest Man at last year’s Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge as a sophomore, and at this year’s Los Angeles Rivals Camp that same speed was there. He won the MVP award for defensive backs and there wasn’t much argument from anybody. Just last month, Ringo posted a 10.43-second, 100-meter track time at 6-foot-1. At this point in Ringo’s recruitment he is strongly considering teams such as Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington.

*****