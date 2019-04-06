CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Koy Moore Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Omeire, a Rivals100 wide receiver from Houston, dominated the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Houston. He's a long wide receiver with strong hands and absurd athleticism, which he used to punch his ticket to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas this June in Atlanta. In the midst of his fantastic camp performance, the four-star got a bit cocky -- and it's difficult to argue it wasn't deserved. As Omeire distanced himself from a defensive back, he decided to show just how easy it was to create separation. Spoiler alert: He found the end zone, too.

We can break down Moore's memorable outing at RCS New Orleans all day, but let's save ourselves the time. The Rivals100 wide receiver ran crisp routes, easily plagued opposing defensive backs and reeled in some incredibly eye-opening catches in the end zone for the length of the camp, and then he ran to his telephone booth and put on his ... unique armor. Moore swapped the adidas gear out for patterned pink short shorts and continued to give defensive backs headaches. While the look certainly drove eyes to Moore, he backed it up with a great performance, MVP honors and a trip to Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Johnson earned a spot at RCS Miami after turning heads at the Rivals adizero Combine the day before. Johnson clocked a 4.4-second 5-10-5 shuttle and that impressive agility translated to the field on Sunday. The 2020 wideout easily blew past the cornerback opposite him and made a one-handed grab on the run. Afterward, Johnson tossed the football back as he walked off the field for another rep. Southern Miss and Florida A&M have already offered Johnson, and programs such as Kentucky, North Carolina and UCF are all in touch with him. One of those programs may land themselves a receiver with no shortage of swag.

There must be something in the water in South Florida because the swag meter was ticking off the charts that weekend. Brown made a handful of good snags during 1-on-1s, but defensive backs didn't make it easy. Eventually, Brown answered back with a crisp route that tricked up the opposing cornerback and allowed the 2021 wide receiver to easily separate and bring in the ball with one hand. Brown wound up skipping into the end zone with one hand in the air celebrating his victory -- and who could blame him?