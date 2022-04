REACTION: Five-star Josh Conerly picks the Ducks, spurns USC

Five-star 2022 offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. stunned the recruiting world Friday as he committed to Oregon over USC and a host of other schools. The Seattle-Rainier Beach standout offensive lineman had the Ducks on the outside looking in on his list of top options, but a late visit back to Oregon last week began to turn the tide.

The Trojans had gained the buzz in his recruitment in recent weeks after he took an official visit to Los Angeles to see USC up close with his family.

Eventually, Conerly says it took until Wednesday to arrive at his choice to stay close to home in the Pacific Northwest over making the move south to Los Angeles.

Here is social media reaction to Conerly's big decision to pick Oregon: