The last road game of the season was arguably the least challenging for Oregon. The crowd in Tempe featured plenty of green and yellow in support of the No. 6-ranked Ducks in their 49-13 victory over the Sun Devils.
Oregon (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) had a lot to focus in this matchup against former Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham. Arizona State (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) is a team that has improved in the latter part of the season, picking up two victories in its last three games. Nobody on the home sideline wanted to pull off the upset more than Dillingham, but doing so was quite the task.
Bo Nix has been a different player since reuniting with Dillingham in Oregon last year. He’s found a new home and is well on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson have emerged as his favorite targets during his campaign, but distributing the ball all over the field was on full display Saturday.
The Ducks' dominant offensive showing started with Patrick Herbert having the best game of his career all in the span of the first couple of drives. He scored the game's first two touchdowns and Franklin hauled in the third and fourth all while Oregon’s defense continued its impressive run.
Arizona State couldn’t move the ball down the field. It isn't the only team that has struggled to do so this season. The Ducks came into this game as the 13th-best scoring defense in the country, and it showed. The Sun Devils were held scoreless for the entire first half while Bo Nix threw for a career-high 6 touchdowns in the same amount of time.
Nix got one more chance in the second half to try and break both the school record for touchdowns in a game but came up short and saw the rest of the game from the sideline. Ty Thompson added a score and the backups on both sides of the ball kept up the pace. Arizona State managed to find its first touchdown and outscored Oregon in the second half, but by the end of things, Oregon left Arizona rested and ready for the quick turnaround on Friday.
Scoring summary
First Quarter
11:34, Bo Nix 23-yard pass to Patrick Herbert (Camden Lewis PAT), 7-0 Oregon
6:53, Bo Nix 49-yard pass to Patrick Herbert (Camden Lewis PAT), 14-0 Oregon
0:27, Bo Nix 16-yard pass to Troy Franklin (Camden Lewis PAT), 21-0 Oregon
Second Quarter
9:40, Bo Nix 45-yard pass to Troy Franklin (Camden Lewis PAT), 28-0 Oregon
7:22, Bo Nix 71-yard pass to Gary Bryant Jr. (Camden Lewis PAT), 35-0 Oregon
0.10, Bo Nix 16-yard pass to Tez Johnson (Camden Lewis PAT), 42-0 Oregon
Third Quarter
5:33, Dario Longhetto 38-yard field goal, 42-3 Oregon
Fourth Quarter
14:20, Ty Thompson 19-yard pass to Casey Kelly (Camden Lewis PAT), 49-3 Oregon
8:39, Melquan Stovall 15-yard run (Dario Longhetto PAT), 49-10 Oregon
5:09, Dario Longhetto 34-yard field goal, 49-13 Oregon
Turning Point
This might have well been the final blow on the beat-down in Tempe, yet it happened in the second quarter. Bo Nix dropped back on second-and-long, already holding onto a 21-point lead. In this scenario, Troy Franklin is the last person you would want in 1-on-1 coverage if you’re an opposing defense. That’s exactly what Arizona State went with. Franklin reeled in the 45-yard ball over the defender draped over him. Franklin’s size and skill were too much, as that catch landed him in the school record book, now tied for most receiving touchdowns in school history (24).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Ducks offensive player of the game: Bo Nix
He only needed one half to put up yet another Heisman-caliber performance. Nix continued his dominant final collegiate season with 6 touchdown passes (career-high) on 6 first-half drives and only had 5 incompletions. He played his best game of the season in front of his long-time coach Kenny Dillingham on the opposing sideline. Nix finished the game with 411 total yards of offense and will need just 54 passing yards next week to pass his mark of 3,594 last season.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Ducks defensive player of the game: Cole Martin
Defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin may be harder on Cole than any other player on the team and for obvious reason. The true freshman has been hearing it from his dad all his life and put up the best performance of his young career on Saturday. He finished the game with an interception, 5 tackles (tied for team-high), and a pass breakup that was nearly his second pick of the game. Arizona State was blanketed on offense, and Martin’s impressive game was a big reason why.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5EZWZlbnNlIGtlZXBzIHBpdGNoaW5nIGEgc2h1dG91dCDwn5ikPGJy
Pjxicj5GaXJzdCBjYXJlZXIgaW50ZXJjZXB0aW9uIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJo
dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvbGVtYXJ0aW4yMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj
JTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29sZW1hcnRpbjIxPC9hPiE8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ogPGEgaHJl
Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj
JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0ZCT05GT1g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl
ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0R1Y2tzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3
c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EdWNrczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv
L0x6U2ZEd0Z5ZVYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MelNmRHdGeWVWPC9hPjwv
cD4mbWRhc2g7IE9yZWdvbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQG9yZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxsKSA8
YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29yZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxsL3N0
YXR1cy8xNzI2MDA3MjczMjUwODQ4ODM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci
Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh
c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0
cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+
Cgo=
Play of the game
Wow. This might actually have been the play of the season, let alone the game. Gary Bryant Jr. took a ball behind the line of scrimmage on the designed WR screen. What he did after was magical to watch. One incredibly timed spin move and a few shifty moves got him past four different Sun Devils defenders in reach. After getting past them, Bryant had the speed to go 71 yards for Nix’s 5th touchdown of the game. The score made it 35-0 with over 7 minutes left in the first half as Oregon played one of its best games of the season.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Why Oregon won the game
Oregon won the game simply because it played near-perfect football. The defense pitched a shutout in the first half despite the Sun Devils getting into scoring range twice. An interception at the goal line and a missed field goal meant all Oregon needed to do was score. And score they did. The Ducks scored touchdowns on all of their 6 first-half drives. The second half was quickly turned into an experience opportunity for some of the younger players, while the starters got some crucial rest this late in the season.
Ducks stats
Passing
Bo Nix: 24-29, 404 yards, 6 TD’s
Ty Thompson: 4-6, 59 yards, 1 TD 1 INT
Ross James: 0-1, 1 INT
Rushing
Bucky Irving: 11 carries, 63 yards
Jordan James: 9 carries, 48 yards
Dante Dowdell: 3 carries, 16 yards
Jayden Limar: 2 carries, 13 yards
Bo Nix: 3 carries, 7 yards
Ty Thompson: 2 carries, -1 yard
Receiving
Troy Franklin: 8 receptions, 128 yards, 2 TD’s
Tez Johnson: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD
Gary Bryant Jr.: 3 receptions, 82 yards, 1 TD
Patrick Herbert: 3 receptions, 78 yards, 2 TD’s
Bucky Irving: 3 receptions, 33 yards
Traeshon Holden: 2 receptions, 22 yards
Casey Kelly: 1 reception, 19 yards, 1 TD
Darrian Anderson: 1 reception, 16 yardsKyler Kasper: 1 reception, 5 yards
More highlights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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj4yMy15YXJkIGRhcnQgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0
ZXIuY29tL0JvTml4MTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJvTml4MTA8
L2E+IHRvIGNhcCBhIDktcGxheSwgNzUteWFyZCBkcml2ZS48YnI+PGJyPlNl
Y29uZCBURCBvZiB0aGUgc2Vhc29uIGZvciBQYXRyaWNrIEhlcmJlcnQg8J+R
jzxicj48YnI+8J+TuiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NG
Qk9ORk9YP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDRkJPTkZPWDwvYT4gPGEg
aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvRHVja3M/c3Jj
PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0R1Y2tzPC9hPiA8
YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYnBWaFJtY2MwOCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu
Y29tL2JwVmhSbWNjMDg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT3JlZ29uIEZvb3RiYWxs
IChAb3JlZ29uZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j
b20vb3JlZ29uZm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjU5ODY0MTQzMDE2ODgxNDQ/
cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i
bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y
bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z
Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==