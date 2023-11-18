The last road game of the season was arguably the least challenging for Oregon. The crowd in Tempe featured plenty of green and yellow in support of the No. 6-ranked Ducks in their 49-13 victory over the Sun Devils.

Oregon (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) had a lot to focus in this matchup against former Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham. Arizona State (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) is a team that has improved in the latter part of the season, picking up two victories in its last three games. Nobody on the home sideline wanted to pull off the upset more than Dillingham, but doing so was quite the task.

Bo Nix has been a different player since reuniting with Dillingham in Oregon last year. He’s found a new home and is well on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson have emerged as his favorite targets during his campaign, but distributing the ball all over the field was on full display Saturday.

The Ducks' dominant offensive showing started with Patrick Herbert having the best game of his career all in the span of the first couple of drives. He scored the game's first two touchdowns and Franklin hauled in the third and fourth all while Oregon’s defense continued its impressive run.

Arizona State couldn’t move the ball down the field. It isn't the only team that has struggled to do so this season. The Ducks came into this game as the 13th-best scoring defense in the country, and it showed. The Sun Devils were held scoreless for the entire first half while Bo Nix threw for a career-high 6 touchdowns in the same amount of time.

Nix got one more chance in the second half to try and break both the school record for touchdowns in a game but came up short and saw the rest of the game from the sideline. Ty Thompson added a score and the backups on both sides of the ball kept up the pace. Arizona State managed to find its first touchdown and outscored Oregon in the second half, but by the end of things, Oregon left Arizona rested and ready for the quick turnaround on Friday.