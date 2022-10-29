The Ducks only had to punt the ball once in last week's win over UCLA. Two fourth-down conversions in the first half were key in that high-scoring display.

Against Cal, that same success was not the case. The Ducks couldn’t pick up a first down after an interception from Bryan Addison set up good field position early on. The next drive was again met with zero points after Dan Lanning’s decision to go for it on fourth down was unsuccessful. The Ducks' 11/12 conversion rate went to 12/15 by the end of Saturday's game.

That was the story of the first quarter. Oregon had chances, but couldn’t get into that groove we’ve seen during its winning streak.

However, Cal couldn't take advantage with only a 3-point lead after one quarter, as Oregon's defense held up. It could have been worse for the Golden Bears, as Kris Hutson dropped a wide-open pass with six points written all over it. The drop meant a second punt, but Nix wasn’t discouraged. He sprinted over to the sidelines to be one of the first to check on Hutson, who was visibly upset with himself.

Chase Cota had left the game earlier on with an apparent leg injury. Troy Franklin, too, left on the second to last play of the first half, grabbing his hamstring after a catch but later returned. Keeping Hutson locked in mentally was a must.

On the following drive, the offense finally broke the seal, but it was the defense’s dominance that helped No. 8 Oregon in the 42-24 win over Cal. The win moves the Ducks to 7-1 (5-0 in Pac-12 play) and keeps them undefeated in conference play with four games remaining in the regular season.

This game felt similar to the one in Pullman weeks ago. The Ducks were beating themselves with errors. The offense was moving the ball well, and the defense made timely stops. The game was in control, but the scoreboard said otherwise as the 11-point halftime lead easily could have been much larger.

The difference between the two games was the play of Oregon’s defense. Noah Sewell was back to flying around the field to make tackles. D.J. Johnson took advantage of Cal’s poor offensive line with constant QB pressures, and at half Cal was stymied to 8 rushing yards. Jack Plummer was one interception away (2), from his previous total on the season, and easy points were nowhere to be found.

The Oregon offense eventually followed behind and returned to the high-scoring expectations. It wasn’t the cleanest game for Nix. He had two interceptions, one a bobble by Troy Franklin and the other a garbage time Hail Mary. His 412 passing yards and 6 total touchdowns, however, further improve his Pac-12 Player of the Year/Heisman campaign.