If you had picked Oregon to score first in Saturday's game, that would have been a near-sure bet. If you had backup tackle Josh Conerly Jr. scoring the first touchdown, you should go buy a lottery ticket.

The true freshman, rocking a different number than usual and playing on his birthday, tricked the entire Colorado defense on a play-action goal-line look and found himself wide open in the end zone. Quite a birthday present.

Scoring in the first quarter has been surprisingly rare for the red-hot Oregon offense. Conerly's score broke a two-game streak of reaching the end zone in the first 15 minutes.

That wasn’t the only first-quarter scoring the No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) did in their 49-10 victory over Colorado. A fourth-down stop in the red zone gave Bo Nix another early chance to add to his Heisman resume. Instead of his usual ways of scoring, it was even more trickery.

Bucky Irving took a toss from Nix but held up before taking full speed. He looked back to his left and connected with Nix in stride for the touchdown reception.

The next drive had to be normal, right? If you call Noah Sewell rushing for his first career touchdown normal, then sure.

That’s how it's been for most of the year for Dillingham’s crafty offense. Oregon’s season average is now over 40 points with the seven-touchdown performance in Boulder. Not including the Georgia loss, Oregon has scored 40 or more in eight straight games.

The dominant road victory served as a tune-up game for Oregon’s tough final stretch. The last three games will include two ranked opponents (assuming Washington is ranked this week) at home, and a final road matchup against the three-loss Beavers.

The offense, expectedly, put up 49 points on the struggling Buffs' defense. Besides an 81-yard blown coverage touchdown pass in the second quarter, Oregon’s defense too held its own.

The Ducks had three fourth-down stops and two interceptions, making it four straight games with a takeaway through the air. Colorado (1-8, 1-4) was averaging 16 points per contest and only managed 10 against Lanning’s stingy defensive group.

Oregon’s receiving depth will be tested from here on out. Chase Cota missed the game with an injury, and Dont’e Thornton had to be helped off after being tackled awkwardly after a catch. With Seven McGee transferring earlier in the week, it could be a very thin wide receiver room with three games left in regular season play.

