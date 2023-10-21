After accumulating his fourth loss so far as Oregon’s head coach, the question about how this team would bounce back after a loss showed up again for Dan Lanning. None of the three Ducks losses last season were consecutive, so how would this year’s team respond?

Saturday, we found out in what ended up as a 38-24 victory for the Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) at Autzen Stadium. Washington State came to town hoping for its own bounce-back performance after an abysmal beatdown against Arizona last week. The once-ranked Cougs were given the challenging task of figuring out Oregon’s high-powered offense. The Huskies struggled to do so last week but figured it out on crucial fourth-down tries.

The failed attempts from last week may cause some sort of change in play calling. The 3-point loss very well could have been avoided had just one of those three attempts been converted.

The Ducks were given two early chances to continue with the aggressive playcalling. Fourth-and-longs in enemy territory. Instead, the field goal unit made its way onto the field both times, converting on one of the tries.

The Ducks had another chance early in the second quarter. Facing fourth-and-10, the offense stayed on the field, only to fool the defense with a rare Bo Nix punt.

The safer option on paper looked like the best idea, but the Cougars were able to erase the terrible field position and scored the game’s first touchdown. At this point, it seemed like that was the final wake-up call for Oregon.

After temporarily looking like there wouldn’t be any Duck touchdowns in the first half, they closed the final 6 minutes with two.

And they didn’t stop there. Running back Bucky Irving added two more in the third quarter while the Cougars had to keep settling for field goals until it couldn’t anymore.

The Ducks' defense held strong when needed, only giving up one touchdown to the dangerous Cameron Ward. The Cougars added a few field goals to keep things relatively close, but the end zone was off limits.

Washington State (4-3, 1-3) never got back for six points after scoring early into the second quarter. Oregon on the other hand, scored plenty in what turned out to be an important bounce-back game.

“Well, it was a battle, I still don’t feel like we’ve played a full game at this point how we finished in the fourth," Lanning said. "I thought there were some big momentum swings, some big fourth-down stops, some big runs for our offense and a lot of battling down the field. What I feel is our team plays for each other and you really saw that today the way those guys competed. Washington State had a good plan they came in and they executed, and their quarterback is a special player but so is ours and I think that showed up today.”