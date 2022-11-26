It wouldn’t be a rivalry game without multiple fourth-down stops, contact after the whistle, controversial officiating, and a wild finish. Saturday's game marked the first between the two Oregon schools with both teams ranked inside the CFP top 25 and it did not disappoint.

Oregon State threw early punches, Oregon took control, and as usual, the Beavers never went away. OSU quarterback Ben Gulbranson only completed six passes, but his low production didn’t matter.

Once Oregon State realized that the ninth-ranked Ducks couldn’t stop the run, the game completely changed.

Five failed fourth-down conversions, multiple special teams miscues, and the inability to hold onto a three-touchdown lead was the demise for Oregon. No. 21 Oregon State (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) never quit and ran through Oregon (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) in the second half to pull off the 38-34 upset.

Just like the loss to Washington, Oregon had far too many failed opportunities to pull off the win. On offense, Nix wasn’t himself again. He ended with negative yards on the ground for the second consecutive week, and when he was needed the most, he failed to deliver.

Throwing the ball, he was relatively effective for most of the game. Nix threw for 327 yards and 2 touchdowns but struggled to move the ball consistently late in the game. Oregon’s final drive ended with an incomplete pass to Troy Franklin in the end zone that all but sealed the victory for the Beavers.

Defensively, Oregon all but eliminated the passing attack after intercepting Gulbranson twice. Stopping the run, however, was a different story.

The Beavers inherited great field position on multiple occasions with special teams blunders from Oregon turning out to be costly. The Ducks had a win right in front of them, but will leave Corvallis with a Pac-12 Championship appearance unsecured. If Washington wins the Apple Cup, Oregon is officially eliminated.