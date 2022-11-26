It wouldn’t be a rivalry game without multiple fourth-down stops, contact after the whistle, controversial officiating, and a wild finish. Saturday's game marked the first between the two Oregon schools with both teams ranked inside the CFP top 25 and it did not disappoint.
Oregon State threw early punches, Oregon took control, and as usual, the Beavers never went away. OSU quarterback Ben Gulbranson only completed six passes, but his low production didn’t matter.
Once Oregon State realized that the ninth-ranked Ducks couldn’t stop the run, the game completely changed.
Five failed fourth-down conversions, multiple special teams miscues, and the inability to hold onto a three-touchdown lead was the demise for Oregon. No. 21 Oregon State (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) never quit and ran through Oregon (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) in the second half to pull off the 38-34 upset.
Just like the loss to Washington, Oregon had far too many failed opportunities to pull off the win. On offense, Nix wasn’t himself again. He ended with negative yards on the ground for the second consecutive week, and when he was needed the most, he failed to deliver.
Throwing the ball, he was relatively effective for most of the game. Nix threw for 327 yards and 2 touchdowns but struggled to move the ball consistently late in the game. Oregon’s final drive ended with an incomplete pass to Troy Franklin in the end zone that all but sealed the victory for the Beavers.
Defensively, Oregon all but eliminated the passing attack after intercepting Gulbranson twice. Stopping the run, however, was a different story.
The Beavers inherited great field position on multiple occasions with special teams blunders from Oregon turning out to be costly. The Ducks had a win right in front of them, but will leave Corvallis with a Pac-12 Championship appearance unsecured. If Washington wins the Apple Cup, Oregon is officially eliminated.
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
10:20, Oregon State: Everett Hayes 50-yard field goal, 3-0 Oregon State
7:57, Oregon: Bo Nix 44-yard pass to Chase Cota (Camden Lewis PAT), 7-3 Oregon
2:33, Oregon State: Ben Gulbranson 1-yard run (Everett Hayes PAT), 10-7 Oregon State
Second Quarter
0:14, Oregon: Bo Nix 9-yard pass to Troy Franklin (Camden Lewis PAT), 14-10 Oregon
Third Quarter
13:47, Oregon: Jordan James 2-yard run (Camden Lewis PAT), 21-10 Oregon
9:02, Oregon: Noah Whittington 5-yard run (Camden Lewis PAT), 28-10 Oregon
4:46, Oregon: Camden Lewis 42-yard field goal, 31-10 Oregon
2:57, Oregon State: Deshaun Fenwick 4-yard run (Everett Hayes PAT), 31-17 Oregon
Fourth Quarter
15:00, Oregon: Camden Lewis 24-yard field goal, 34-17 Oregon
13:24, Oregon State: Isaiah Newell 15-yard run (Everett Hayes PAT), 34-24 Oregon
12:20, Oregon State: Ben Gulbranson 1-yard run (Everett Hayes PAT), 34-31 Oregon
8:11, Oregon State: Isaiah Newell 6-yard run (Everett Hayes PAT), 38-34 Oregon State
Turning point of the game
Oregon had the victory in the bag heading into the fourth quarter but did everything in its power to allow Oregon State the chance to come back. The turning point was the Ducks’ fourth failed fourth-down attempt of the game. Instead of punting the ball in his own territory, Dan Lanning decided to try and keep the drive alive. That decision, along with the other four fourth-down attempts, did not pan out. The Beavers got the ball back and continued to pound the rock until finally taking back the lead.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Ducks offensive player of the game
After missing nearly a month of football with an injury, receiver Chase Cota returned in the biggest game an Oregonian can play in. The Medford native started off the game with a bang, hauling in a jump-ball 44-yard strike for the Ducks' first score. His career day ended with 9 catches and 136 yards receiving to lead the team.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5NYWtpbmcgcGxheXMgZWFybHkgaW4gQ29ydmFsbGlzITxicj48YnI+
8J+TuiBBQkM8YnI+8J+SuyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMXd1ZXFa
b1NOZyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzF3dWVxWm9TTmc8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0
cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvRHVja3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w
O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0R1Y2tzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9
Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2NvdGFfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0
ZnciPkBjY290YV88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zWWdwUUZ4
c1ExIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vc1lncFFGeHNRMTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo
OyBPcmVnb24gRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBvcmVnb25mb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i
aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vcmVnb25mb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU5
NjYxMDAxOTg1NjEwMTM3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl
ciAyNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj
PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo
YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Ducks defensive player of the game
The Beavers beat the Ducks by simply staying on the ground. Oregon State coach Johnathan Smith knew that it was necessary for his offense to score fast, and throwing the ball wasn’t working. A lot of that was due to Christian Gonzales locking things down in the secondary. His interception in the second quarter, along with Jeffery Bassa’s interception, changed the Beavers' game plan entirely and made them one-dimensional the rest of the way.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Oregon play of the game
Without a doubt, no play was more exciting than Cota’s unreal grab. The ball was barely held onto on the way down, and it was just the start of Cota’s amazing day.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Why Oregon lost the game
Oregon lost because they allowed Oregon State to hang around. The Beavers never quit, and used the blocked punt, bobbled snap, and multiple fourth-down stops as fuel to keep the upset dreams alive. Momentum was on the Beavers' side well before they reclaimed the lead, and the Ducks' plan of staying risky was not successful.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More game clips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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Oregon stats
Passing
Bo Nix: 27-41, 327 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Rushing
Noah Whittington: 16 carries, 81 yards, 1 TD
Bucky Irving: 13 carries, 52 yards
Jordan James: 9 carries, 26 yards, 1 TD
Bo Nix: 3 carries, -5 yards
Andrew Bales: 1 carry, -11 yards
Receiving
Chase Cota: 9 receptions, 136 yards, 1 TD
Troy Franklin: 8 receptions, 78 yards, 1 TD
Bucky Irving: 5 receptions, 26 yards
Dont’e Thornton: 2 receptions, 23 yards
Terrance Ferguson: 1 reception, 53 yards
Kris Hutson: 1 reception, 11 yards
Sean Dollars: 1 reception, 0 yards