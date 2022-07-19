Recapping Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene

The fourth day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Monday wasn’t a busy one for Duck Alumni, but what it lacked in former Oregon athletes, it made up for in success for the former Ducks.

Though success isn’t defined by just medals.

In the women’s 200-meter prelims, former Oregon standout Jenna Prandini advanced by placing second in her heat.

Prandini noted the love that she felt from the crowd at Hayward Field.

“[Hayward] is amazing, not just because it’s in the USA but because it’s home for me,” Prandini said. “All the support from not only USA fans, but all these Oregon fans is amazing.”

Prandini looked relaxed throughout the race and in good position going into the last 70 meters, but Favour Ofili of Nigeria held her off to grab first place in the heat. Prandini clocked in at 22.38, while Ofili crossed the line at 22.24.

The last race of the day was the women’s 1,500-meter final that included Australian Duck Jessica Hull.

In what was one of the fastest women’s 1,500-meter races ever, the gap between the top three competitors was more than clear.

Kenyan Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon, former World Champion Gudaf Tsegay and silver medalist Laura Muir left no doubt as they went out for a blazing 59-second first lap. Through 800 meters, the nearest competitor was almost four seconds back of the lead pack.

Hull mentioned that her race tactics “went out the window” after seeing a first lap like that.

She ended up finishing in seventh place, the second time in her career where she has finished inside the top eight in a world championship final.

“A medal, it is gratifying but I just have to stick to myself and keep improving,” Hull said. “Top ten in the world sounds pretty damn good.”

Prandini is the only Duck competing on Tuesday as she looks to advance to the 200-meter final at 6:05 p.m. PT.

Of course, tune in to Prandini’s race, but the pinnacle events of the evening are the 400-meter hurdles final and the 1,500-meter final that end the day’s competition.

In the 400-meter hurdles finals, Norwegian Karsten Warholm strives to improve his world record and American Rai Benjamin looks for redemption.

The 1,500 meter final may holds plenty of intrigue for fans of the sport. Olympic record holder Jakob Ingebrigtsen looks to capture his first world title while Timothy Cheruiyot hopes to defend his.