Recapping the Ducks on Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships

Four Ducks competed in events on the second to last day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, and it was highlighted by the women’s 4x100-meter final where Jenna Prandini and Kemba Nelson grabbed Oregon’s first medals of the games.

Prandini and the Americans took the gold medal thanks to a Twanisha Terry anchor leg where she finished .04 ahead of the ever-dangerous Shericka Jackson in a world-leading time of 41.14 seconds.

Before Terry and Jackson crossed the finish line, Nelson ran the first leg for team Jamaica, which won the silver, while Prandini ran the third leg for the U.S.

“It’s really special,” Prandini said. “Not only to do it on U.S. soil but to do it at Hayward Field — Hayward Field is home for me.”

Nelson, who didn’t find out that she was going to be running in this final until this morning, was ecstatic to hear the news that she’d be competing on the same relay team as the women she idolized growing up.

“I tried to give my best in the first leg,” Nelson said. “Maybe it could have been better but I’m happy with the silver medal.”

Shana Grebo, who competed for Oregon this past season helped France qualify for the women’s 4x400-meter relay final. Though she’s ran at Hayward tons of times, Grebo did realize the magnitude of the stage she was on — competing side-by-side with track and field legend Allyson Felix at the world championships.

“I was super anxious and nervous,” Grebo said. “But I was cheering for her at the end and I’m so thankful for that.”

Emanuel Ihemeje Jr., an All-American triple jumper for the Ducks this past season, got his first world championship finals experience for team Italy and ended up placing fifth in a loaded heat thanks to his last jump of 17.17 meters.

“I’m really proud of how I competed and I had fun with it,“ Ihemeje Jr. said. “I was either going to make a miracle or make my usual marks.”

On the final day of the World Athletics Championships, two Ducks remain still in contention for a medal.

The women’s 800-meter final starts at 6:35 p.m., when former Duck Raevyn Rogers will strive to get her first world championship after taking silver in Doha 2019.

Then in the final event of the championships, Grebo will look to help France earn a medal at 7:50 p.m. PT in the women’s 4x400-meter final.