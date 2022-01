Recapping the highlights of Oregon's recruiting weekend

Between Oregon coaches hitting the road and the Ducks hosting visitors on campus, it was a significant weekend for the program's recruiting efforts.

Four-star cornerback Jahlil Florence, from San Diego, Calif., was committed to Oregon for almost four months before backing off his pledge on Dec. 9 amid the uncertainty of the coaching situation.

But he's made it very clear the Ducks remain a top contender in his recruitment. It seems to be a two-school battle with USC, which used Florence's decommitment as an opening to make a late push for him.

Oregon made a statement just after 12 a.m. PT Friday morning -- the first moment that off-campus recruiting could technically resume -- by having new cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and new defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi making an in-home visit.