The recruiting process has not had the full attention of Blake Purchase for a while, but that is starting to change. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher from Cherry Creek High School in Colorado rolled from an impressive junior season and a state title on the gridiron into his junior basketball season taking away his focus from figuring out where he will attend college.

Throw in a dead period throughout February, and the three-star prospect is just now beginning to gain some footing with the process. Purchase recently made trips to Cal and Arizona State, and he will make an important visit out to USC this weekend.

A swing through the Pacific Northwest is coming up in April, and he will also make a trip to Iowa State next month. The process has definitely picked up for the Denver-area playmaker, and he is pleased to have so many options on the table this spring.

“It’s definitely starting to get a little stressful,” he said. “I’m starting to get closer to try and make a decision, but it’s definitely fun getting more offers and going out taking a lot of visits.”

Being able to see more schools in person and meet with more coaches has started to shape Purchase’s perspective on the recruiting process. It has helped him gain a better understanding of what he wants most in a school and future coaching staff.

“I’m really starting to see that a school can give you an opportunity to try to come in and play early seeing the schools and seeing everything the coaches are saying,” Purchase said. “That’s especially a big thing I’m starting to notice more with what schools are doing and what schools aren’t when I get on campus.”

Oregon decided to jump into the mix a with an offer a few weeks ago, and Purchase is certainly eager to get on campus in Eugene to continue growing his relationship with the program. The Ducks are starting in a strong position, and he is hopeful that next month’s visit will help build on the relationship he has been able to form already with Dan Lanning’s staff in recent weeks.