Recruiting efforts making an impact on Rivals100 RB Justice Haynes
The running back at your high school may be good, but he ain’t Justice Haynes. Haynes laid waste to 5A Georgia teams throughout the 2021 season pushing his way up college recruiting boards across t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news