Recruiting Rumor Mill: Summer timelines come into focus

There is a ton of recruiting news coming in all the time and Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is here again with the latest rumors he’s hearing in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill.

A decision is expected in late July and Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas and LSU are the teams that are mainly in the running for the New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine standout. The four-star defensive tackle loved his recent visit to Ole Miss and the Rebels could be a secret favorite here but other SEC schools absolutely cannot be counted out.

*****

A recent offer from Texas A&M is huge in Coleman’s recruitment as it’s always been his dream school and his father is originally from the state of Texas. That is a really big deal to the 2024 three-star cornerback from Phenix City (Ala.) Central but Penn State, Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Morgan State are also making a big impression.



*****

LSU, South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee are some programs that stand out most to the 2024 four-star cornerback from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson but recent offers from Auburn and Texas A&M could move both teams right to the top as well. Getting to build a relationship with the Aggies’ coaches is super important and Ferguson is planning to visit Auburn as he sees the Tigers “cooking something special up” despite struggles last season.

*****

Oklahoma State has been scratched off the list after the Cowboys took a commitment from three-star quarterback Zane Flores but even more programs are getting involved for the Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School standout. Auburn is definitely a major player since Glenn’s first name is actually “Auburn” and he has a ton of connections to the school. Missouri and Mississippi State are two other mainstays and now TCU and Virginia are big-time contenders as well.

*****

The four-star running back from El Paso (Texas) Canutillo committed to Texas Tech in late April but then he landed an offer from Stanford after visiting there a couple months ago. It’s definitely big but the word is that Martin is completely happy with his pledge to the Red Raiders and the Stanford offer does not change things at this point.



*****

Offers are coming in really quickly for the 2024 four-star receiver from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview so things are changing quickly but some schools are definitely standing out early. Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Auburn and Michigan have made a big impression but with new offers from Stanford, Texas A&M, Auburn, Mississippi State and others just this month Matthews still has a ton to figure out.

*****

An offer from Oregon in recent days was a surprise to the four-star athlete from Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic because communication was on and off with the Ducks but it’s definitely a major one for him and something McClure will consider. There are other things happening though as UCLA looks to be in great shape along with Washington and a visit to Tennessee, where his father went to school, is being planned.

*****

The three-star tight end who has been committed to Cincinnati since January will be taking visits this summer and while it doesn’t mean he’s backing off his pledge to the Bearcats, there is now significant competition for his signature. McGohan is planning to see Oklahoma, Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State and Alabama this summer as the Miamisburg, Ohio standout figures out his recruitment.



*****

An offer from Texas A&M in recent days was very surprising to the four-star receiver from Burlington (N.C.) Cummings because he hadn’t been talking to the Aggies’ staff but it’s definitely a school he’s going to consider. There are others higher on the list at this point now with South Carolina, Georgia and NC State topping the list.



*****

It’s early for the 2025 linebacker from Buford, Ga., but a recent offer from Georgia definitely stands out and has only motivated him to work harder to prove he can play at that level. Georgia is up there early on but Michigan, Auburn, Texas and Oregon have also made big impressions on Perlotte so far.

*****

The top 2024 defensive tackle in the Midwest just got offered by Notre Dame and it could be a game-changer in his recruitment because his mother loves that school. The academics and the football program stand out a ton to both of them and a visit there in June is possible. Another big offer came in recent days as USC came through and it will definitely be a “top option” because of not only the athletics and academics but also the location.

*****

Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Miami, Kentucky and Michigan State round out the top six for Stuart, who was in Tallahassee over the weekend and a great impression was made. What the four-star cornerback from Montgomery (Ala.) Alabama Christian Academy loved about his trip to Florida State is that the discussion was more than just football and a big focus on how the coaching staff and school could help him become successful on and off the field in the future.

*****

With more than 20 offers now, the 2024 four-star defensive end from Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek is landing offers quickly but Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame and Auburn have caught his eye the most. Texas is another program that could be watched as a top team moving forward since the Longhorns offered Thompson on Friday as an incredibly busy month continues for him.

*****

Florida State is the dream school for the three-star receiver from Aubrey (Texas) Braswell and a recent offer from the Seminoles is definitely big in his recruitment. Memphis and Georgia State would be the other standouts for Wallace so FSU should be in good shape moving forward in his recruitment.

*****

Alabama offered the 2024 four-star defensive tackle from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County and it was not only a big offer but also gave White more confidence that he can play at the highest level. It’s still too early to call the Crimson Tide a front-runner because White doesn’t have one yet but Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M have also been mentioned before as top teams early on. The Bulldogs were his team growing up and his sister attends school in Athens.

*****

Oklahoma and Florida are tied at the top for the 2024 four-star safety from Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson. The home feeling and the chemistry on the team stands out about the Gators but Williams loves the fan base and the attention in Norman. His relationship with Florida assistant coaches Patrick Toney and Jamar Chaney stand out and if five-star teammate Cormani McClain ends up in Gainesville then the Gators could have the edge.

*****

Notre Dame is not the front-runner yet but getting “maybe more consideration than other places” as the Irish definitely make a major impression on the 2024 four-star receiver from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South. The Irish will now be a major player after Williams received an offer in recent days but watch out for Michigan and Wisconsin because the four-star grew up liking those programs.

*****