Recruiting Snapshot: Oregon Ducks
While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in the Rivals Team Rankings and continue with the Oregon Ducks.
OREGON
Current rank: No. 16
Number of commits: 7
Top commits: Four-star LB Keith Brown (No. 47), four-star QB Ty Thompson (No. 76), four-star WR Kyron Ware-Hudson (No. 97)
Top targets: Five-star OL Bryce Foster (No. 9), four-star WR Troy Franklin (No. 24), four-star OL Kingsley Suamataia (No. 59), four-star TE Moliki Matavao (No. 84)
LOCAL REACTION
"Mario Cristobal and his staff are looking to build on their first two recruiting classes, both ranked in the top 10 nationally. They are off to a great start for the Class of 2021 with seven early commitments from high quality prospects.
"Having a head coach who played OL in college has been very attractive to players in that unit and they have two excellent ones committed so far in Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon C/G Jackson Light who was a tremendous competitor in March at the LA Rivals camp. This week, the Ducks gained the commitment from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro star OT Bram Walden. They landed their No. 1 quarterback target in Thompson, and tremendous skill athletes Seven McGee and Ware-Hudson.
"The defense has two committed gems, Mansfield (Tex.) Timberview star WDE Terrell Tilmon and Brown, the state of Oregon’s No. 1-ranked prospect.
"This year, the Ducks have many of the top prospects in the nation highly interested in them and have every opportunity to close out this class with another impressive group. - A.J. Jacobson, DuckSportsAuthority.com
NATIONAL REACTION
"The incredible job that Cristobal and his staff did in the first couple recruiting classes where Oregon was ranked atop the Pac-12 rankings has certainly been noticed by many elite prospects in the West and beyond. Losing outstanding recruiter Donte Williams hurts, but Oregon has a ton to offer and the team has been winning as well, so there’s no doubt this recruiting class could load up as well.
"The Ducks are looking great for Suamataia, one of the best offensive linemen in the West, and could land Franklin, among others. Franklin has the chance to be really special. I absolutely loved Thompson at the Rivals Camp event in Los Angeles and think he might still be a little underrated.
"The Ducks have really made a statement that it can get into Southern California to get any player and then dip in nationally for players as well. From the uniforms to the facilities to winning on the field and the great job the coaching staff is doing, there’s a lot to like about the Ducks’ program. USC will challenge them this cycle for the Pac-12 recruiting title, but Oregon has established itself as the envy of the conference and Cristobal has done incredibly well in Eugene so far.” - Adam Gorney, National/West recruiting analyst