While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in the Rivals Team Rankings and continue with the Oregon Ducks.

"Mario Cristobal and his staff are looking to build on their first two recruiting classes, both ranked in the top 10 nationally. They are off to a great start for the Class of 2021 with seven early commitments from high quality prospects.



"Having a head coach who played OL in college has been very attractive to players in that unit and they have two excellent ones committed so far in Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon C/G Jackson Light who was a tremendous competitor in March at the LA Rivals camp. This week, the Ducks gained the commitment from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro star OT Bram Walden. They landed their No. 1 quarterback target in Thompson, and tremendous skill athletes Seven McGee and Ware-Hudson.



"The defense has two committed gems, Mansfield (Tex.) Timberview star WDE Terrell Tilmon and Brown, the state of Oregon’s No. 1-ranked prospect.



"This year, the Ducks have many of the top prospects in the nation highly interested in them and have every opportunity to close out this class with another impressive group. - A.J. Jacobson, DuckSportsAuthority.com