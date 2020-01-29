Oregon football received some reinforcements in time for spring football in the form of eight prospects who were part of the recruiting class of 2020. Signees graduating from high school early or transferring from junior colleges have increasingly given themselves a big advantage in their bid for early playing time by enrolling for winter term, joining the off-season program and participating in spring. Most of their fellow classmates will arrive in June. Here is a breakdown of each player and their prospects for contributing early in their careers.

Junior college

The opportunity is real for T.J. Bass as the Ducks are looking to replace both starting guards from last year's team. Normally with offensive linemen it is best to give them a year in the program to get ready, but for a guy like Bass who played for a good Butte team after high school, his learning curve should be shorter than the average big fella and the need is there.



Bennett Williams is a versatile player who will be fighting for a spot on the nickle two-deep following the graduation of Haki Woods, and will push both safety depth charts. He should get plenty of playing time on special teams. Williams is a quality DB and will be a great addition to the locker room as well.



High school: Offense

No position has more to learn upon arriving in college than quarterback, so clearly Butterfield helps himself with the extra work. If we can assume that Tyler Shough wins the starting QB job, that would mean the backup role is wide open. Butterfield will be battling redshirt freshman Cale Millen and fellow signee Robby Ashford for the crucial position heading into 2020.

Denis has a chance at the two-deep just based on OG attrition alone. He needs to add some good mass and learn the system in order hold his own in the Power-5 trenches. But with three of the top guards graduating off last year’s team, everybody will legitimately be in the mix.

High school: Defense

Drayton Carlberg and Sione Kava will both be graduating off the three-deep at defensive end which will give Shipley plenty of reps in spring camp. He will need to add some mass to his frame to hold at the point of attack but he has a nice skill set and noticeable athleticism.

Swinson is a very exciting athlete who could possibly add depth at WDE or OLB. He is very quick for a DE and very strong for an LB. Could potentially even work in at Stud LB behind Mase Funa as he adds mass. For next season the best chances for playing time for him are on special teams, but who knows?

Not too much to say here except the graduations of Troy Dye and Lamar Winston are easier to swallow with Sewell enrolled and Justin Flowe on his way this summer. Sewell has every chance to contribute as a true freshman and the only surprise will be if he doesn’t.