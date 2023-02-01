GARDENA, California — Wednesday was an emotional day for four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. He pushed his decision just about as far as he could before having to make a decision. Oregon, USC and UCLA emerged as the finalists, but it always felt like a struggle between the familiar (USC) and a new path (Oregon).

Even in the 11th hour it felt like the Trojans would win out. So many of the other top players that have come through Serra High School ended up calling nearby USC home, and his older brother, Dominic Davis, suited up for the Trojans in his college days.

Pleasant, a two-sport athlete and one of the fastest high school football players in the country, looked destined to follow that path.

The weight of the decision hit Pleasant shortly after he announced his plans to divert from that familiar path in favor of playing for the Ducks. He took some time to snap a few photos with a large collection of family and friends that filled up the gym at Serra High School before needing to take some time to himself with tears in his eyes.

The Rivals100 prospect certainly felt the impact of his decision Wednesday, but when all was said and done he knew where he felt most comfortable.

“The decision ... it felt good, it felt right,” he said.

There wasn't any one moment or conversation that tipped the scale in favor of the Ducks. Instead, it was the length of time that he was able to get to know all the coaches in Eugene that ultimately pushed him to make his choice on National Signing Day.